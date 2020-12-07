PORTLAND — Rwanda Bean, a roaster, wholesaler and retailer of coffee, will soon be occupying the former Cellardoor Winery space in the Brick North Building at Thompson’s Point.

The business was founded in 2013 and uses coffee beans grown by farmers in Rwanda. Half the proceeds from the coffee is given back to the farmers. Additionally, Rwanda Bean, which operates shops in Deering Center in Portland and on Cottage Road in South Portland, has helped to provide health care to 800 farmers in Rwanda and their families and has raised money and assisted in the construction of a children’s education center in the African country.

“Rwanda Bean is an exceptional company with a profound commitment to building community here and in Rwanda,” said Thompson’s Point co-owner and developer Jed Troubh. “We are proud to have them coming aboard with us at Thompson’s Point and are truly impressed by the capable, mission-driven, passionate approach to their work that they bring to everything they do. We look forward to having them as part of the new neighborhood we are building and we know that they will be exceptional partners and collaborators.”

Other Thompson’s Point tenants include the International Cryptozoology Museum, Bissell Brothers Brewing Company, Stroudwater Distillery, Big Room Studios, Color Me Mine, Halo at the Point, the Brick South Event Venue and the Depot Pavilion – home of Rink at Thompson’s Point, the State Theatre Summer Concert Series and a range of great programming. The Children’s Museum of Maine is expected to move to the property soon.

“Thompson’s Point is emerging as Portland’s great new neighborhood for arts, culture, food and drink, and entertainment, for people of all ages and all backgrounds,” said Rwanda Bean co-founder Ben Graffius. “This is the perfect spot for Rwanda Bean to continue its growth and we are truly excited to be part of the amazing community of businesses at the Point,”

To learn more about Rwanda Bean Coffee Company, visit rwandabean.com. For more information about Thompson’s Point visit thompsonspointmaine.com.

