A masked Santa Claus points to a passing car in Biddeford on Friday evening during an event put on by Heart of Biddeford which featured holiday lights through Main Street in Biddeford and Saco and a drive-by Santa greeting. Well over 500 cars waited in line, some for an hour and a half, to see the big man in his sleigh. Each car was given a goodie bag with hot chocolate mix, a seasonal mask, and stickers. Derek Davis

Maria Gomez of Saco holds her daughter Mia, 4, as she looks out the window at Santa Claus in Biddeford on Friday evening during an event put on by Heart of Biddeford which featured holiday lights through Main Street in Biddeford and Saco and a drive-by Santa greeting. Well over 500 cars waited in line, some for an hour and a half, to see the big man in his sleigh. Each car was given a goodie bag with hot chocolate mix, a seasonal mask, and stickers. Derek Davis /Portland Press Herald

