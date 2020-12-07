A masked Santa Claus points to a passing car in Biddeford on Friday evening during an event put on by Heart of Biddeford which featured holiday lights through Main Street in Biddeford and Saco and a drive-by Santa greeting. Well over 500 cars waited in line, some for an hour and a half, to see the big man in his sleigh. Each car was given a goodie bag with hot chocolate mix, a seasonal mask, and stickers. Derek Davis
