SOUTH PORTLAND – Clayton C. Cooledge, 84, passed away with his loving wife by his side on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. He was born in Portland on Oct. 28, 1936, the son of the late Kenneth P. and Bessie (Neilson) Cooledge.

Clayton grew up in Portland, in Libbytown, where he was well known. After graduating from Deering High School in 1955, where he lettered in football and played varsity basketball, Clayton entered the US Navy. He served from 1955 to 1957 on the Battleship Iowa as a signalman. When Clayton left the US Navy, he worked for the American Can Company until they closed and then spent his career with SD Warren Company retiring in 1994. After retiring Clayton enjoyed being on the water and lobstering with his brother-in-law David Woodbury.

In 1978 he met the love of his life Linda (Woodbury) and they were together for 42 years.

Clayton was an avid sports fan following the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. When watching a game with him he would tell you exactly what pitch was about to be thrown and why. Nothing made him happier than watching his grandchildren, nieces and nephews playing sports.

Clayton loved his family. He thoroughly enjoyed visits from his grandchildren. For many years he and his lovely wife hosted epic family Christmas parties. He was also known for his lobster feasts. Clayton belonged to a variety of clubs in the Portland area and was a beloved friend to many.

Clayton is survived by his wife Linda; and children, Patricia Holden and husband Cornelius Holden, Michael J. Cooledge and wife Suzanne, Timothy J. Cooledge and wife Melissa Sean P. Cooledge and wife Katie J. Dougherty. John M. MacPherson and his wife Renee, Debra Bazier and husband John Bazier; his grandchildren, Haley V. Holden and husband Matthew Sushinsky, Cornelius F. Holden III, Danielle N. Cooledge, Benjamin E. Cooledge and wife Abbie Bergeron, Liam P. Cooledge, Morgan K. Cooledge, Jacob C. Cooledge, Nicholas J. Cooledge, Amber M. Bolosky, Nicole Lavoie and husband Drew Lavoie, Luke Minard; and great-grandchildren Molly, Lucas and Meya. He is also survived by his brother John Cooledge and sister Shirley Michaud; he will also be missed by his many friends. He was predeceased by his parents; and sister Marion Mitchell and brother Kenneth P. Cooledge.

There will be a celebration of life when all of Clayton’s family and friends can gather safely.

Guest Book