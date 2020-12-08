BUXTON – Deborah J. Porter, 63, passed away at her home in Buxton on Dec. 5, 2020.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Curtis Porter; children, Jacob Porter and his wife Danielle and Caleb Porter and his wife Allie; parents, Albion and Monica Goodwin; siblings, Steven and Daniel Goodwin, Paula Brady, and Julie Brown; and grandchildren, Miles, Elise and William.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com﻿

