James E. Mountain Sr. 1928 – 2020 SOUTH PORTLAND – James E. Mountain Sr., 92, died Nov. 24, 2020, peacefully at his home in South Portland with his loving wife of 70 years, Marilyn Hardy Mountain, by his side. Together they raised five children who will forever miss him. James retired from Merrill Transport Company in 1991. He loved family, friends, hunting, competitive target shooting, photography and golf. For a complete obituary, visit http://www.advantageportland.com.

