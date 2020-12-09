SACO — The fifth year of Saco’s Socks for Seniors is underway, and now is the chance for folks to provide a cozy gift to a member of the community.

Not only will new socks help keep senior citizens’ toes warm, the gift is a reminder that they are thought of this holiday season, said Saco Communications Director Emily Roy.

Donations are being collected until noon on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

“If you’d like to participate, don’t delay,” said Roy. “We’ll drop off donations the following week at Maine Veterans’ Homes in Scarborough, Evergreen Rehabilitation & Living Center, Arthur Huot Veterans Housing, St. André Health Care, and the Paul Hazelton House.

New socks can be dropped in collection box in the lobbies of Saco City Hall, 300 Main St. and Saco Police Department, 20 Storer St.

