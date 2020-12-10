“I am convinced that the greatest heroes are those who do their duty in the daily grind of domestic affairs whilst the world whirls as a maddening dreidel.” – Florence Nightingale

As the surge of COVID-19 continues, nurses stand at the front lines. Nurses are playing a critical role in keeping our schools open during this unparalleled public health emergency.

We look to our school nurses for their knowledge and expertise on how to have students remain healthy and safe. They continuously stay informed on the latest information being released from the Maine CDC, DOE and governor’s office. In a short amount of time, they have become the district’s experts on quarantining, isolation and COVID symptoms. Nurses frequently follow up with students and families to ensure students are safe to return to school or advise them about remaining home.

As cases escalate in Maine and the CDC itself is becoming increasingly overwhelmed, nurses are playing a larger role in contact tracing. Our school nurses are closely monitoring the school population to be ready in the event that an individual is exposed to a COVID-positive person. Then the action begins!

Nurses generate the contact-tracing information that they report to the CDC. They generate the list of students and staff that need to be notified and alert families of their child’s potential or confirmed exposure to COVID-19. While families await the call from the CDC, nurses educate families about the guidelines around quarantining and inform them of testing timelines. Nurses remain on the front lines throughout this pivotal period, collecting and dispersing needed information to families, students and staff.

Nurses are vigilant about providing health education and screening services. Nurses have taught our students and staff about the benefits of washing their hands regularly, wearing masks and staying alert in the early detection of infectious symptoms.

In addition to assisting with students’ physical symptoms, nurses spend time addressing the social/emotional needs of others. They reassure, inform and support people within our community who are frightened and worried. They initiate referrals to outside mental health providers when needed.

This health crisis has affected everyone in different ways. As the number of cases increase, for many of us our anxiety has increased, too. The challenges faced by some people in our community are greater during this pandemic. Students who are homeless and lack resources have fewer options when faced with health problems. To address these social determinants to health, our nurses talk to parents about securing financial resources, support them in accessing benefits from their employers and discuss ways they can best address their family’s needs. Nurses are on the front lines trying to assuage many fears. They are a listening ear, a comforting presence and an invaluable asset in these uncertain times.

As we await the arrival of an effective vaccine, nurses themselves face a higher risk of infection as well as potential work-related anxiety and mental health problems. These are very difficult times and the scale of the challenges is unprecedented. Every single one of us has a role to play in supporting and advocating for the health of our communities while working to keep our schools open.

During this time of uncertainty, while awaiting a return to a semblance of normalcy, our school nurses have assumed a critical leadership role in our schools. School nurses are needed now more than ever. During this season of festivities, let’s share our gratitude to our nurses on the front lines for their heroic efforts in keeping us all healthy and safe.

