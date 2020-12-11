There’s no time quite like the first week of an NBA training camp if you’re looking for high levels of positivity. Everyone looks and feels great, and there hasn’t been any competition against another team where flaws can be exposed or nerves can show themselves.

It’s no different in Boston, where the Celtics have two rookies who they’re hoping can make immediate contributions. To no one’s surprise, they’ve looked good in a short amount of time. When asked if any have stood out, Payton Pritchard’s name came up first.

“Well, he’s tough. He knows how to play, he’s physical, he shoots the ball,” Brad Stevens told reporters Thursday evening. “So I think that he certainly has had a good couple of days. What that means in the long run, big picture, there’s still a lot to sort out.”

The rookie performances have at least confirmed their best traits. For Pritchard, it’s a dogged determination and precise shooting touch. In many ways, he hits the floor with an attitude and intensity reminiscent of Marcus Smart.

“I kind of had a feeling that he would be a guy for me that would stand out,” Smart said. “I was looking forward to seeing what he has, and he hasn’t disappointed yet.”

Shocker, right?

“I’m not surprised that he’s stood out to Marcus,” Brad Stevens said. “I do think that he’s got a lot of courage, I believe he’s got a lot of grit. Obviously, that’s why we picked him in the first round, why he’s a good player.”

Count Jayson Tatum among the impressed as well.

“Payton, obviously he’s shooting the ball really well and he really knows how to play,” he said. “He competes at a high level, and I like that.”

Tatum likes what he sees from both Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith. Both have something to prove and a short time to make an impression, and hard work is the way to do that.

Another way to do that? Be built for the league.

“Aaron can really shoot,” Tatum said. “He’s really physically gifted, athleticism and strength-wise.”

Nesmith’s size, athleticism, and shooting make him a natural fit for rotation minutes, whenever Brad Stevens can figure things out.

“Aaron Nesmith hadn’t played a 5-on-5 game since January until his first practice, and everybody is asking me if he’s going to be in the rotation or not,” Stevens said. “He was just trying to get down the court. There’s so much growth that we all have to go through, we are just on an expedited timeline here.”

