Adjusting for the pandemic, the Portland Symphony Orchestra has moved the 41st edition of its “Magic of Christmas” celebration online, adding “at Home” to the show title to reflect where most viewers will likely enjoy this pre-recorded show.

IF YOU WATCH WHAT: Portland Symphony Orchestra’s “Magic of Christmas at Home” WHEN: Streaming on demand through Dec. 31 TICKETS: Starting at $10 INFO: portlandsymphony.org

Shot in and around Merrill Auditorium as well at many remote locations, this “Magic” features a rich variety of holiday-themed music and dance performed by PSO musicians, local choristers and stellar guests. All observe social distancing protocols and wear masks where appropriate.

Jovial PSO Music Director Eckart Preu joins local celebrities, orchestra members and others to offer personal holiday reminiscences along the way and introduce a varied program where classical pieces give way to lighter, seasonal works during the 87-minute video.

The sound and visual quality are exceptionally good and, while the thrill of experiencing a live performance at Merrill is missed, there are a number of affecting moments, both folksy and formal, that let the seasonal spirit shine through.

Among the purely orchestral pieces, the world premiere of a work commissioned by the PSO is a highlight. “The Toy Factory: Little Elves, Fairies, and Snowmen” by John Wineglass artfully weaves familiar Christmas melodies into a celebration of the playful spirit associated with the traditions of the season.

A 17th century work by Pavel Josef Vejvanovsky gives the PSO trumpeters a chance to shine while Lucas Richman’s “Hanukkah Medley” is a showcase for the clarinetists, as well as guest vocalist Alyson Cambridge.

Cambridge is a stunning and quite dramatic performer who brings a real verve to several pieces. Her strong soprano lifts the traditional “O Holy Night!” and enhances the warmly sentimental “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” accompanied on the latter by PSO harpist Ina Zdorovetchi.

Local choral groups are well-represented and their performance not only highlights their talents but also the technical magic behind the production.

Dozens of singers from the Magic of Christmas Chorus and the University of Southern Maine Chamber Singers perform from their homes for a near-miraculous Christmas sing-along with Cambridge and the orchestra. This stirring segment provides a rare opportunity to sense the spirit of each individual within the collective ensemble.

The Pihcintu Multinational Chorus, made up of immigrant and refugee girls from all over the world, also impress in a touching version of “Somewhere” by Con Fullam that’s delivered from several locations in and around Merrill.

The Portland Ballet gets into the act by gracefully dancing the “Waltz of the Snowflakes” at the Westbrook Performing Arts Center, richly accompanied by the PSO from miles away at Merrill. It’s a charming collaborative moment.

Mention should also be made of James Kennerley, who summons heavenly chords from the Kotzschmar organ, and actress Grace Bauer who, as Mrs. Santa, offers a comedic peek inside the Claus household.

The PSO and its holiday tradition will undoubtedly be back live and in person before long. In the meantime, this virtual celebration should help to bring a little joy home for everyone who sees it.

Steve Feeney is a freelance writer who lives in Portland.

