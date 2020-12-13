CUMBERLAND – Bert Copp, 76, of Cumberland, passed away Friday Dec, 11, 2020. He was born Oct. 25, 1944 the son of the late Clayton and Virginia Copp.

Bert married his beloved wife Diana Butler Copp in September 1981. Bert had a son Bert Copp Jr. whom he was very proud of. Bert loved his extended family Eric, Katie and Chris Gensheimer.

The love of his life was his grandson, Eli Copp. Bert adored this young man. Bert also had two daughters, Melanie Vosine and the late Rebecca Moran who he loved very much.

Bert is survived by his brothers, Clayton and his wife Lucy Copp, Clifton and his wife Lorna Copp, and his sister, Brenda and her husband Mark Kuntz; and a very large extended and caring family.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Road in Gray from 5 to 8 p.m. Burial will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at http://www.wilsonfhllc.com

