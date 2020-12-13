WELLS – Neil H. Robinson, 85, of Wells, formerly of Dover, N.H., died Thursday evening, Dec. 10, 2020 at his residence following a period of declining health. He was born in Wilton, N.H. on Feb. 5, 1935, the son of Glenn Darius and Gloria (Hopkins) Robinson. He grew up in Dover, graduated from Dover High School, class of 1953, and attended New England College in Henniker, N.H. In his early years, Neil was a pharmacy associate at Newman’s Pharmacy in Dover, a family business. After closing the pharmacy, he was director of transportation for the Dover, N.H. school department. Upon retirement, Neil drove trolley for the Molly Corporation in Ogunquit for many years, playing Irish music for patrons for their entertainment. He later worked for Visitors’ Services in Ogunquit.Neil and his lovely wife Janice recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.Neil joined the Our Lady of the Rosary Council of the Knights of Columbus in Dover, N.H. in June 1958 where he once held the position as Grand Knight. He was a current member of the Rev. Thomas E. Riley Patriotic Degree Assembly also in Dover, N.H. In retiring to Wells, he later transferred his council membership to the Father William J. Kelly Council on Jan. 1, 1992, where he continued an active Honorary Life member until his death. He was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Wells, where he served as head usher for over 25 years. Neil and Janice wintered in Cape Coral, Fla. for 20 years. It was there that he took up and developed an affinity for golf.Neil is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Janice (Harding) Robinson of Wells; three sons, David Robinson of Scarborough, Dean Robinson and wife Karen of Wells, Douglas Robinson and wife Deborah of Valdosta, Ga.; his sister, Cynthia Bosse and husband Norman of Windsor, Conn.; five grandchildren, Brianna and Patrick Robinson, Courtney Perez and husband Bert; Brock, and Charlotte Robinson; five great-grandchildren, Sophia and Alberto Perez; Mya, Kyra, and Reya Goncalves.Visiting hours will be on Monday, Dec. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 11 a.m. in Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary’s Church, 236 Eldridge Rd., Wells. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Dover, N.H.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Neil‘s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.comArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090. Should friends choose, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name are encouraged to: Father William J. Kelly Council #9782,Knights of Columbus,236 Eldridge Rd.,Wells, ME 04090 orSt. Mary’s Food Pantry,236 Eldridge Rd.,Wells, ME orHospice of Southern Maine,180 U.S. Route One,Scarborough, ME 04074.

Guest Book