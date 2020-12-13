SCARBOROUGH – Norman T. Richardson Jr., 77, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Norman was born in Salem, Mass. on March 27, 1943, son of the late Norman T. Richardson Sr. and Vivian Turner (McLean).

Norman is survived by a son, Norman “Tom” Richardson III of Gorham, a daughter, Jennifer Richardson of Gardiner; three grandchildren, Seth and Braedyn Richardson of Gorham and Elise Clockedile of Gardiner; and his former wife and friend of 40 years, Renee Richardson.

Norm graduated from Danvers High School, Massachusetts and attended the Berklee School of Music in Boston to study arranging and composition. Norm had great respect for the institution, and encouraged many of his students to attend Berklee to pursue their own musical careers. Later, Norm earned a master’s degree in Music Education from UNH.

Norm moved to Maine in the fall of 1967 with his very young family to start a teaching position in music at Falmouth High School. In 1970, with encouragement from Don Doane, he moved to Westbrook High School where he developed a nationally recognized band, winning many awards and respect from the Maine music community.

Norm spent 10 years in Westbrook and then moved to Florida for a short time to teach music at Port Charlotte High School. Norm returned to Maine in 1980, teaching in Sanford, South Portland, and finally Cape Elizabeth before he retired in June of 2002.

Norm’s achievements in music include: National Junior Field Band title at the National Convention of the American Legion in Miami; MBDA Marching Band Competitions: First Place and Gold Ratings; and multiple Berklee Jazz Festival wins. Norm also arranged the majority of music for the marching band and jazz competitions.

His greatest accomplishment is the impact he had on his students. Many credit him with inspiring them and guiding the choices that would change the course of their lives. Others say they would not be where they are today if not for his influence.

When Norm was not teaching music he enjoyed sailing, visiting Boothbay Harbor, researching and visiting the Narrow Gauge Railroads in Maine, and watching and feeding his chipmunk “Chip.”

Due to Covid restrictions, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland.

