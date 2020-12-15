ALLENSTOWN, N.H. – Mr. William H. “Bill” Thorpe, 79, of Allenstown, N.H., passed away on Dec. 11, 2020, at the Epsom Healthcare Center after a period of declining health.

Born in Marlborough, Mass., Bill was the son of the late Harold W. and Phyllis (Felix) Thorpe. He was raised and educated in Berlin, Mass., and had spent many years in Massachusetts and Maine before settling in Allenstown seven years ago.

Bill was a lifelong entrepreneur, passing his passion down to his two sons as well. In earlier years, he owned and operated Bill’s Radio and TV in Southborough, Mass., then MassComm and later ProComm, which installed cell phone towers. Work was his hobby and passion.

He enjoyed helping people through his volunteering at the Maine Medical Center and as an EMT in Southborough. He also enjoyed RV trips with his wife and was a member of the Good Sam Blazers RV Club.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Donna Allen.

Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Chelia May (Reed) Thorpe; his two sons, William “Bud” Thorpe and his fiancee Kim Buccheri of Hooksett, N.H., and Jeffrey C. Thorpe and his fiancee Nicole Hayes of Medway, Mass. He is also survived by two grandsons, Mark and Kevin Thorpe and his siblings: Donald Thorpe and his wife Mary of Worcester, Mass., Patty Thorpe, and Dottie Steele of Arizona.

A private family burial will take place in the spring at New Eustis Cemetery in Eustis, Maine. In light of the times, a Celebration of His Life will be held when it is safe to gather. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Still Oaks Funeral and Memorial Home in Epsom, N.H. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit http://www.stilloaks.com

