Teamwork and efficiency appreciated

To the editor,

Recently, we were very impressed with the collaboration between Central Maine Power and Kennebunk Light and Power. On the Saturday evening during the storm, we lost our pole and transformer and had no power. By Monday morning, only 36 hours later, we had our power restored.

Their teamwork was excellent. Thank you CMP and KLPD.

Cindi and Lionel Menard

Kennebunk

Small steps toward shared values

To the editor,

With an astounding level of intentional callousness, months ago Trump lost interest in fighting the pandemic. While keeping a watchful eye on the stock market, he turned his back on the American people and our health care systems. If only his legacy were limited to the resulting public health calamity.

With an astounding level of intentionality and cruelty, the Trump administration has executed prisoners on death row at a rate not seen in the last five decades combined. Despite an array of objections from state officials, the Trump administration pushed for accelerating the number of executions. They pushed for executions even though these events also spread the coronavirus, endangering other inmates, prison staff, witnesses, and clergy giving last rites. Lives will be negatively impacted for generations to come, another parting gift from the Trump administration.

In stark contrast, and with an astounding level of audacity, Trump is publicly considering preemptive pardons for up to 20 allies, including his two sons, his daughter, and son-in-law. Presumably all of these individuals will require a legal reprieve for having committed a federal crime or crimes, for which they have not yet been charged. A self-pardon for Trump, himself, is under consideration as well. The rhetoric and threat of misusing the power of the presidential pardon is yet another norm that’s been shattered over the past four years.

With an astounding level of focus, Trump and his associates have filed and lost 50 lawsuits and have pressured national, state and local office holders to overturn the the will of the people – to ignore the votes of nearly 80 million American voters. Trump’s appointed head of U.S. election security calls the Trump allegations of fraud “farcical.” Additionally, Trump’s Attorney General, Governors, Secretaries of State, and Judges have all confirmed that there is no evidence of significant voter fraud. Trump’s unprecedented attempt to subvert the election results will fail, but will cause long-term damage to our democracy.

High on revenge and with an elevated commitment to divide and conquer, this angry autocrat will continue to find ways to flood our minds and hearts with lies and manipulations, so that families and friends will find it increasingly difficult to find common ground, unless we decide differently.

Maybe during Advent and as a Christmas gift to ourselves and our beloved USA, we could consider how to live a bit differently in 2021. Perhaps we could start by taking these two small steps within our family circle and community: seek first to understand rather than judge and intentionally rediscover our shared values. These simple acts could be a parting gift to ourselves and to our family, friends, and country as we usher out 2020 and welcome in 2021.

Joanne Hulsey

Kennebunk

Thanks to District 9 voters

To the editor,

I’m writing to express my thanks to the people of House District 9 (Kennebunkport and coastal Biddeford and Kennebunk) as their newly sworn-in representative to the 130th State Legislature. I am honored to serve, and grateful to have been entrusted with this important job.

As I stated to the many folks I spoke with during the campaign, I pledge to work hard for our district, communicate regularly, and always respond to your needs and inquiries.

In these difficult times, as we await distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Legislature is focused on keeping Mainers safe and healthy, and making sure that everyone has access to the health care, food, and housing they need. Our shared No. 1 priority is getting individuals and businesses safely through the pandemic.

During the coming winter months, therefore, I especially invite you to reach out to me with questions or concerns about this health crisis and our efforts to keep the community safe. I ran for this office because I wanted to help improve the lives of people in our towns, and I need your input to do that effectively.

Looking to the future, we have an opportunity to address the challenges you raised during the campaign – building a more sustainable economy with good jobs, addressing climate change, making living in our area more affordable, and ensuring that our children continue to get an excellent education. Please know that I will focus my efforts in Augusta on achieving these goals for our district and for Maine.

Please contact me at [email protected] or at 207-967-6175.

Traci Gere

Kennebunkport

Compare Maine’s virus statistics

To the editor,

Susan Kamuda’s letter to the Post published on Dec. 4 used an analogy to criticize Gov. Mills’s public health protections that was both forced and faulty.

Ms. Kamuda suggested that restrictions on indoor activities are analogous to regulating restaurant menus: since certain meal choices are likelier to cause illnesses, such as heart disease, they should be outlawed. Her comparison misses the mark.

She is correct to note that a diet of fatty meals can damage one’s health. But one’s diet does not spread that harm to others. High cholesterol ain’t contagious. Limiting indoor dining and requiring masks in public aims to stop the spread of the virus from those infected to those who are not.

A more apt analogy is public policy regarding drunk driving. You can drink all you want (despite the harm to yourself) but the moment you get behind the wheel, you threaten harm to the public at large. It’s the risk you pose to others that is regulated, and for good reason.

Anyone concerned that Gov. Mills has overshot the mark need only compare Maine’s virus statistics with the other 49 states. The virus is burning uncontrolled through states like the Dakotas because GOP governors played politics with public health. Hundreds of thousands have died.

If you want to help restaurants survive the pandemic, while ensuring our most virus-vulnerable neighbors also survive, keep ordering take-out.

Dan Sayre

Kennebunk

