PHS seniors create online journal to publish research

Three Portland High School seniors who presented papers on their original historical research at academic conferences were frustrated with their inability to publish their work. Now they’ve started a digital journal to publish their and other students’ papers.

“Our idea and our current mission is to create an outlet for students wishing to share their hard work and research in a published historical journal, one made specifically for high school students by high school students,” said Lucy Howe, Hannah Prue and Zoe Bertsch, editors of The Nor’Easter High School Historical Journal.

The students have sent out a call for papers to high school principals in Cumberland County, encouraging them to have their students submit research-based history papers to the journal by Feb. 28. The journal, which also serves as the three students’ senior capstone project, will issue its first edition in the spring.

Since they were sophomores, the trio have been working closely with PHS history teacher Gavin Glider to do historical research and write papers based on their scholarship.

“In our sophomore year, we had the honor and opportunity to present research done in our AP U.S. History class at the Maine Bicentennial History Conference, held at the University of Maine,” the students said in their call for papers. “Over the summer, a similar opportunity arose at the New England Historical Association’s bi-annual conference at Roger Williams University. At both conferences, we attended seminars, spoke to graduate students and professors, and learned about the history of Maine, New England, and beyond.”

At the first conference, Howe presented an essay titled “A History of Female Power,” Bertsch presented a paper on “Feminism and Female Combat in the American Revolution,” and Prue’s presentation was on “The Salem Witch Trials and Modern Day Witch Hunts.”

At the second conference, Prue presented a paper titled “Dorothea Dix and Prison Reform in the 1800s;” Bertsch’s presentation was on “Harriet Tubman’s Unifying Effects on Abolitionism and Feminism;” and Howe presented a paper titled “Elizabeth Cady Stanton: The Fight for Women’s Suffrage and Beyond.”

The three said they were the only high school students at the conferences. While there, “several attendees at both conferences asked us where our work was published, as they wanted to learn more. To this inquiry, we had to sadly report that it was not yet published anywhere.”

Glider said, “Due to the lack of opportunities for high school students to publish research, they decided to create their own journal as a capstone project,” he said. “The goal is to expand this project over the next couple of years to encompass all of New England. All three plan to continue as editors of the journal during their college careers.”

CBHS student awarded full college scholarship

Casco Bay High School senior Margarida Celestino has receive a full, four-year scholarship to Colgate University as the recipient of a QuestBridge 2020 Match Scholarship.

Celestino, whose career goal is to become a physician, is the first QuestBridge Scholar in the school’s 15-year history, said Principal Derek Pierce.

“Margarida’s intelligence, warmth and precocious poise make her a natural leader,” Pierce said. “Margarida’s commitment to listening and service make her an exceptional one.”

Celestino is a top scholar at CBHS and the chairperson of Student Cabinet. She aspires to be a gynecologist and address disparities in maternal care for Black women.

The QuestBridge National College Match is a national program of QuestBridge, a California-based nonprofit. That program connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to the nation’s top colleges.

Out of more than 18,500 applicants to the 2020 program, QuestBridge selected 6,885 finalists. Celestino is one of a record number of 1,464 finalists nationwide to be recognized as 2020 Match Scholarship recipients.

