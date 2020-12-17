GRAY — The town this week is wrapping up its first rounds of town manager interviews, according to Town Council Chairperson Sandy Carder.

The town hired municipal consultant Don Gerrish of the consulting firm Eaton Peabody in October for a fee of $6,000 and started advertising the position in November.

Carder said they received 22 applications by the Dec. 2 deadline and interviewed five candidates in executive session this week. She said it would be difficult to estimate a timeline for hiring a new town manager because it’s dependent on the next round of interviews, which they hope to schedule in January.

“Our goal is to have a successful applicant in this round,” Carder said earlier this week.

Town Manager Deb Cabana, who has been on the job for a decade and a half, is set to retire in June of next year when her contract ends.

