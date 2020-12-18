Bus shelter dedicated

Members of the Lake Region Rotary Club dedicated the first bus stop shelter along the Lakes Region Explorer Bridgton to Portland bus route on Dec. 4. The shelter, located in front of the Bridgton Community Center, was built by students in Lake Region Vocational Center’s Construction Technology Program and was dedicated to the memory of Rotarian Marlee Turner, who inspired the project. Rotary member Dick Enright worked with the students on the project to produce an attractive, top quality structure. Rotary wants to thank the students and retail partners who offered discounts or donated products: Hancock Lumber, Hayes True Value, Home Depot, and Lowes. The Regional Transportation Program’s Lakes Region Explorer Bus Company also made a significant donation to the project.

Blood drive

Give the gift of life this season—roll up your sleeve and donate blood! The American Red Cross urges everyone who is able to give blood or platelets to ensure supplies are sufficient to meet patient needs. You can help by making an appointment to donate blood at the Bridgton Community Center on Tuesday, Dec. 22, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Donating is safe, strictly following all CDC protocols. The Red Cross is also testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, which may help coronavirus patients fight the disease and provide convalescent plasma transfusions. To learn more and make an appointment go to RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767, or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Christmas trees

Don’t forget that the Bridgton Fire Department is selling Maine grown Christmas trees in the Food City parking lot from 3-6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Bridge Crossing Academy

Dodge House School, part of the Bridge Crossing residential home for children with special needs, has outgrown its Bridgton site and is planning for a new school, Bridge Crossing Academy, to be located a short walk from the residents. The organization has been operating in town since 1997, serving students from local communities as well as the Conway, New Hampshire, school district. Fundraising for construction has started with the aim of opening the new school in late 2021. For more information about NFI North, Bridge Crossing’s parent organization, and to donate to the building of Bridge Crossing Academy go to nfinorth.com/locations-served/me-childsvs/.

Perri Black can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: