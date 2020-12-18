New ice skating rink

A 50-foot by 100-foot ice skating rink has been constructed at Pineland Farms. The rink is located on the bocce ball court next to the tennis courts. Parking is available at the tennis courts.

Ice skating is limited to 22 people at one time – subject to change. The skating rink is open to the public free of charge for skating related sports on a first-come, first-served basis and is not intended for league events. Check to find out when the rink is open at pinelandfarms.org. Click on the Recreation menu, Trail Conditions.

Snowmobile club calendar raffle

Lots of great prizes will be up for grabs during the Royal River Riders Snowmobile Club’s online calendar raffle. Winners will be drawn daily in March 2021. The total cash value of the prizes will exceed $1,500.

Tickets are being sold for $5 each at royalriverriders.net (click on the Shop menu) now through Feb. 28. All entries will have the chance of winning up to 31 times for each ticket purchased. The name of each daily winner will be posted on the club’s Facebook page.

Register your dog

All dogs need to be licensed in the town where they reside upon reaching the age of 6 months, or after the dog has been with the family for 10 days, if adopted. All renewals must be completed by Jan. 31, 2021.

For those using Maine’s online service, a list of required items consists of a credit card, license/tag number for renewals only, State of Maine rabies certificate, veterinarian’s name and phone number, and a spay or neuter certificate if your dog has been altered.

Online registration fees are $7 for an altered dog and $12 for an unaltered dog. Registration can also be made at Town Hall where fees are $1 less per dog.

Dog licensing fees help support local animal control officers and state humane agents, investigation of animal cruelty complaints, enforcement of animal welfare laws, compliance with rabies vaccination of dogs, care for sick and injured stray animals, as well as the return of lost dogs to their owners.

Holiday hours

All town facilities will be closed at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 23, for pre-Christmas Eve, and most town facilities will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve; the transfer station will close at noon that day. All town facilities will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, for Christmas.

All town facilities will be closed Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve and Friday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day.

Patti Mikkelsen can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: