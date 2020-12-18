It is overwhelmingly apparent that, here in Maine and throughout the country, there is a strong, vocal and possibly violent group of Americans who believe it is their God-given, if not “constitutional right” to not be required to wear a mask to slow the spread of the COVID virus.
It is time that towns, cities, counties and states end any mandate that masks be worn while in public. In place of that mandate, hospitals will then be required to turn away all COVID-infected people who have not worn and have refused to wear a mask.
Not only would this requirement free hospital beds for COVID patients who have abided by public safety recommendations, but it would also help reduce the number of selfish people who believe their “constitutional rights” supersede those of others who follow the recommendations of our nation’s top health care professionals.
Fred Conti
Falmouth
