Ronald Reagan would be shocked to see what has happened to his party. The Republican Party is now a Donald Trump personality cult, lost in an alternative reality where facts don’t matter and where they are now waging an assault on American democracy itself.
What has played out since the election is nothing short of an attempted coup, trying to overturn the will of the people and inciting violence in the streets. It is disappointing to lose an election. But that doesn’t mean it was rigged.
As confirmed time and again, the November election was secure and fair. Trump lost, plain and simple. But as an ultra-narcissist, he just can’t stand losing. So he is having the ultimate temper tantrum. His baseless court challenges have been tossed out time and again.
The electoral vote is done. It is time for Trump to man up and move on. And Republicans now have a reckoning. Do they want to be a political party that values and accepts democracy, or do they want to be an autocratic personality cult? And it is up to the rest of us to stand strong against this new American authoritarianism and preserve our sacred democratic republic.
James Bilancia
Brewer
