PORTLAND
Parishes offer range of options for Christmas Mass
Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate midnight Mass and a 10 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Christmas Day.
Maine parishes are offering a wide range of opportunities for parishioners to stay connected in this very different Christmas season, including in person and live-streamed Masses on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as the distribution of Holy Communion outside of Mass.
To view a list of all confirmed Christmas Masses, including registration and livestream schedules at Maine parishes, go to portlanddiocese.org/christmasmasses.
FREEPORT
Freeport Players offer free Christmas play online
“A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” by Dylan Thomas, will be presented by the Freeport Players online through Jan. 6 on YouTube.
This evocative and humorous work brings alive a Welsh Christmas in the 1920s — the snow, the cats, the uncles with their cigars, the aunts nipping at the elderberry wine, the presents, the mischief, the music.
Adapted for voices and directed by Penny Davis-Dublin, it includes a multi-generational cast of actors.
The link is available at fcponline.org.
The show is free, but donations to Freeport Players are appreciated by going to fcponline.org.
