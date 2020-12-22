PORTLAND

Parishes offer range of options for Christmas Mass

Bishop Robert Deeley will celebrate midnight Mass and a 10 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Christmas Day.

Maine parishes are offering a wide range of opportunities for parishioners to stay connected in this very different Christmas season, including in person and live-streamed Masses on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day as well as the distribution of Holy Communion outside of Mass.

To view a list of all confirmed Christmas Masses, including registration and livestream schedules at Maine parishes, go to portlanddiocese.org/christmasmasses.

FREEPORT

Freeport Players offer free Christmas play online

“A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” by Dylan Thomas, will be presented by the Freeport Players online through Jan. 6 on YouTube.

This evocative and humorous work brings alive a Welsh Christmas in the 1920s — the snow, the cats, the uncles with their cigars, the aunts nipping at the elderberry wine, the presents, the mischief, the music.

Adapted for voices and directed by Penny Davis-Dublin, it includes a multi-generational cast of actors.

The link is available at fcponline.org.

The show is free, but donations to Freeport Players are appreciated by going to fcponline.org.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Events
Related Stories
Latest Articles