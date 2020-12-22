SCARBOROUGH – George E. Johnson, 92, of Scarborough passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

Mr. Johnson proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II and the Korean War and was honorably discharged as Captain. On Oct. 9, 1954, he married the former Ann L. Hunnewell. He was a retired ranger and pilot (Maine’s first helicopter pilot) from the Maine Forest Service.

A private graveside service will be held at the family lot in Evergreen Cemetery, Portland at a later date.

