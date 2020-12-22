Leah Phyllis Lawrence 1943 – 2020 TOPSHAM – Leah Phyllis Lawrence, 77, of Topsham, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, after a long courageous battle with Crohn’s and COPD. Leah was born in Bath, on April 9, 1943, the daughter of Irving and Matilda (Gallant) Layton. She grew up in Bath, graduating from Morse High School, class of 1961. On July 21, 1989, Leah married her true love, Normand Lawrence, in Bath, Maine and the couple made their home in Topsham. She was employed at Bath Iron Works, BMBA, as an engineer, retiring after 30 years of service. Leah was an avid reader and enjoyed having lunch dates with her friends and family. Traveling was a passion she shared with her husband, as together they explored new places beyond the horizon. One of her favorite places was Canada. She loved her family, and spending time with all of her grand and great grandchildren. She will be missed by all those that loved her. Leah is predeceased by two sisters, Theresa Fitzgerald and Judy Hudson; a sister-in-law, Donna Layton, and two brothers-in-law, Gary Hartley and Mel Newmark. She leaves behind her husband, Normand; daughters, Ellen Boucher and Kathleen Nix and her husband Ed; son, Joseph Ashton and his wife Emmelie; stepson, Mark Lawrence and his wife Jose; brother, John Layton; sisters, Ellen Brewer and her husband Robert, Betty Baker and her husband Bruce, Peggy Hartley and Mary Bowen; brother-in-law, David Hudson; many-many-many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cherished friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the spring of 2021, burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

