CHATHAM, Mass. – Richard Reardon, 91, longtime resident of Boylston and more recently Chatham, Mass., died Dec. 19, 2020.

He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Marlene (Piktialis) Reardon in 2007. He is survived by son, Timothy Reardon and his wife Mimi Gough of Portland, Maine; son, Thomas Reardon and his wife Dianne of Newport, Vermont; daughter, Carolyn Reardon-Neuman and her husband Philip of Brewster, Mass.; three grandchildren, Jennifer Reardon, Jonathan Reardon and Hillary Neuman-Ratiu; two greatgrandchildren; brother, Gerald Reardon of Worcester, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews. In the last several years, Richard was graced with a new family at The Victorian Assisted Living Residence in Chatham, Mass., where staff, residents and friend, Pem Schultz surrounded him with love and caring.

He was born in Worcester to the late Dennis J. and Kathryn R. (Scanlon) Reardon and was predeceased by four brothers, William, Joseph, John P., and Donald Reardon and sister, Virginia McInerny.

After graduating St. Peter’s High School, where he was named a T and G All Star Football Guard, in Worcester, Richard lived a life of service. He served his family with unending guidance, support, love and compassion while he achieved a long and successful career at Morgan Construction Company in Worcester. He served his country in the U.S. Army, enlisting during the Korean War and was trained as a paratrooper. He served his God by living his faith as a communicant at Saint Mary of the Hills Church in Boylston, participating in numerous church activities and as an active member in the Knights of Columbus and was a 4th Degree Knight. He served his community with volunteerism to Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Friends of the Boylston Library, Boys to Men Mentoring, Boylston Seniors and was once honored as Boylston Citizen of the Year. He volunteered his time for the blind, and for hospice in Worcester and later on Cape Cod. When he wasn’t volunteering, he loved to bowl, and enjoyed his weekly matches with the Retired Men’s Club of Greendale Bowling League.

Due to the pandemic, funeral arrangements will be private. Richard touched so many lives with simple acts of kindness that made a profound impact. To pay tribute to his legacy, perform an act of kindness with no regard for reward. Bring a meal to a neighbor, read to a child in need, talk with a wounded soul, connect with the people in your community who need help.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broadreach Hospice

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Broadreach Hospice

390 Orleans Road

North Chatham, MA 02650

