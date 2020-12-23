Casco Bay Ford donates factory-fresh diesel engine to technical high school

Representatives from Casco Bay Ford and Ford Motor Company presented Region 10 Technical High School’s Automotive Technology Program with a new, factory-minted diesel engine. The November donation marks a long-standing relationship between Brunswick-based Region 10 and Ford, whose Casco Bay dealership regularly supports the school. In 2018, the dealership denoted a Ford Focus to the Auto Tech program.

“It’s a win-win situation for both Casco Bay and Region 10,” said Mike Mclean, Ford’s field service engineer based in Boston.

Casco Bay Ford’s Dan Ridlon, who has hired a number of Region 10 graduates throughout the years, said, “We really enjoy doing this kind of thing.”

Region 10 graduates Richard Crossman and Nicole Nowak, who now work for Casco Bay Ford, also attended. Crossman graduated from Mt. Ararat High School and Region 10’s Auto Tech program in 2020 and is now a technician at the dealership. Nowak, who studied graphic design at Region 10, graduated in 2009 and now works at Casco Bay Ford as a service writer.

Region 10’s Automotive Technology instructor, David Giroux, will use the engine to help expand his students’ experiences with a wider range of technology.

“In design, diesel engines are getting closer and closer to automotive engines,” Giroux said. “This will give my students an opportunity to see how.”

St. John’s students spread holiday cheer to Mid Coast Hospital

Wanting to deliver smiles and support to front-line heroes serving in their community, the students at St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick got to work.

“Our students made cards and posters and we donated some of our fundraiser poinsettias for health care workers and patients at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick,” said Shelly Wheeler, principal at St. John’s.

The cards were distributed to doctors, nurses, emergency room physicians and the behavioral health unit.

“They brought so many smiles, laughs and more than a few tears of gratitude,” said Angela Boivin, a Catholic chaplain at the hospital. “The posters went up in the ICU and the central nurses’ station. The poinsettias went in the ICU, the COVID-19 positive unit, the behavioral health unit and the central nurses’ station.”

Staff members have been sharing the cards amongst themselves. A small but important gesture for people who have given so much this year.

“The students’ efforts brought so much joy,” Boivin said. “We are so thankful for the generosity. It’s an act of mercy.”

Topsham student named scholarship winner

Atlantic Federal Credit Union congratulates Sophia Borie of Topsham, the 2020 Atlantic/Amable & Vivian Caron $2,500 college scholarship recipient. Borie, who is attending the University of Southern Maine, was selected from numerous entries to receive the award after submitting her application and writing a short essay about the personal impact of COVID-19.

“I wish Sophia the best as she continues her education,” said Atlantic President/Chief Executive Officer Scott Chretien. “It is an honor to share the enduring legacy of Amable A. Caron and Vivian Caron. They were longtime members of the credit union who wanted to help younger members pursue higher education.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: