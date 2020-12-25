Wreaths on 302

The Raymond Beautification Committee, in collaboration with the Raymond Vitalization Committee, purchased 70 large wreaths for the Business Corridor. Maine Lakes Wedding Event Florist got them in bulk for Raymond at cost ($21.50 each) and made the bows.

The wreaths are hanging on each decorative light pole in the Route 302 Improvement Project area. Help is needed to fund the project and team members will not be going door-to-door this year to request donations. To make a tax deductible donation, write a check to the Town of Raymond and note that it is “for Beautification Committee,” 401 Webbs Mills Road, Raymond, ME 04071.

Fay named to fiscal panel

Rep. Jessica Fay will serve on the Legislature’s Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee in the upcoming legislative session.

“This is an exciting opportunity and it will certainly be a challenging session given our current situation,” Fay said. “I am looking forward to working with all the other members of the committee to develop a balanced budget for the next two years. It is an honor to be trusted with this responsibility and I thank Speaker Fecteau for this appointment.”

The Appropriations and Financial Affairs Committee oversees General Fund appropriations and general fiscal policy, federal funds allocations, developing the biennial budget, the Budget Stabilization Fund, general obligation bond issues, collective bargaining funding and financial evaluation of agencies of state government. This is Fay’s first term on the committee. Faye has previously served on both the Environment and Natural Resources Committee and the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee. She is serving her third term in the Maine House and she represents part of Casco, part of Poland and part of Raymond.

In addition, Fay will continue her tradition of monthly office hours via Zoom until COVID restrictions are lifted. She is available from 5-6 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is Jan. 6. If you would like to talk by phone or schedule a one-on-one meeting, email Fay at [email protected] and she will set something up with you.

