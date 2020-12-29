UNITY — After three fires in less than a week in town, the Maine Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the causes of the fires, and if there is a connection between them.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, firefighters responded to a mobile home fire at 30 Turner Court in Unity. On Saturday, another fire at 30 Turner Court destroyed the home.

A Monday night fire, which is believed to have started in the basement of the United Methodist Church, caused smoke and fire damage throughout the church at 29 Depot St.

The causes of all three fires remain under investigation. Investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal’s office were at the church Tuesday processing the scene.

Related Fire in Unity destroys mobile home

Anyone with information regarding the fires is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s office by calling 207-624-7076 and asking to speak with Sgt. Joel Davis.

The most recent fire appeared to start in the basement of the Unity United Methodist Church at 13 Depot St. on Monday, causing smoke and fire damage throughout the church.

Firefighters saved a 150-year-old Bible, which suffered minor water damage, but no one was injured during the fire.

“Our crews did a phenomenal job to get it knocked down and save what we saved,” Unity fire chief Blaine Parsons told reporters at the scene. “There’s heavy smoke and fire damage throughout the inside of the church. It was actually a really good save for an old building.”

In a follow up phone call Tuesday morning, Parsons said the fire marshals would be taking over investigation of the fire and he could not conduct an interview.

It was the second fire in three days and the third in six in the small town, as a man’s mobile home on Turner Court was completely destroyed Saturday evening in a second fire at the site. The causes of all fires remain under investigation at this time.

The Turner Court resident was not at home at the time of the fire and did not want his name to appear in print.

Related Headlines Fire in Unity destroys mobile home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: