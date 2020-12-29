CASCO – Ann Marjorie Carlson was born on April 29, 1931, and passed away on Dec. 26, 2020.

Ann was born in the family home in Hanover, and attended a one room school in Hanover before attending high school at Gould Academy in Bethel.

Ann was an active member of the downhill ski club at Gould Academy and developed a passion for cooking. After high school, Ann attended the Fannie Farmer Cooking School in Boston, where she met her husband, Allan, who had just returned home from the Korean War.

Ann and Allan were married on Oct. 4, 1953, at the Congregational Church in Rumford Point. They lived in Boston, for two years and then four years in Sanford, before moving to Westford, Mass., where they lived until the fall of 1989.

In retirement Ann and Allan lived in West Lebanon, Sanford and finally Kennebunk. Allan died in 2009 and for the past few months Ann has lived at Country Village Assisted Living in Casco.

For three years in the early 1960s, Ann was a pastry chef for the Appalachian Mountain Club at their summer camp on Three Mile Island on Lake Winnipesaukee in N.H. In addition to her love of cooking, Ann was always busy at her sewing machine crafting a variety of items including woolen Penny Rugs that she gave to friends and family or sold them at various craft shows in New England. The month before Ann died, she created some wool ornaments for the community Christmas Tree at the library in Casco. Ann and Allan had numerous road trips in the family car and eventually visited every state in our great nation with the exception of Hawaii, Oklahoma, and North Dakota.

Ann was preceded in her death by her parents, Chester and Marjorie Cummings; husband, Allan Carlson; son, Ken Carlson; sisters Barbara Ellingwood and Carol Nesius.

Ann is survived by her daughter, Janice Cole and husband William; son, Stuart Carlson and wife Carol Cushing; nephews, Tom Ellingwood; John Ellingwood and wife Gloria; Bill Nesius and wife Sutaya; and niece, Karen Nesius Roeger and husband Mike.

Ann will be missed by everyone who knew her. Services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To leave a message of condolence visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

﻿

Guest Book