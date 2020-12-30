BATH — Two people were left homeless after a fire gutted an apartment over a garage at 45 Higgins Road Tuesday.

The two tenants, a man and a woman, were home when the fire broke out shortly before 9 p.m. but escaped safely, according to West Bath Fire Chief Jonathan Beane. He declined to release their names.

Beane said the American Red Cross was called and provided the residents with temporary housing and aid. Mary Brant, the communications manager for the Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross, confirmed Wednesday the organization is helping.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the two-bay garage below, which had vehicles inside, Beane said. While the garage sustained water damage, the vehicles weren’t damaged.

The fire was caused by a heating device and was accidental, according to Beane. He said he doesn’t know who owns the building or if it was insured.

Firefighters came from six neighboring fire departments to help West Bath firefighters battle the blaze. No one was hurt.

