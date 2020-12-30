A Unity man was arrested Wednesday and charged with arson and attempted murder in connection with a fire that occurred on Dec. 22 in the Waldo County town, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Derek Creasy, 38, faces charges for a fire at 30 Turner Court, the office said in a press release.

He was arrested after investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Department, and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant Wednesday at an apartment at 369 School St. in Unity.

Investigators also secured and searched a 2009 Toyota Camry, which was later transported to Augusta for examination, the fire marshal’s office said.

Creasy was transported to the Waldo County Jail in Belfast.

A second fire that occurred at 30 Turner Court and a third fire that occurred at the United Methodist Church in Unity are still under investigation, according to the fire marshal’s office. Anyone with information regarding the fires is asked to call Sgt. Joel Davis at 624-7076.

