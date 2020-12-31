BIDDEFORD — Heaven gained a great soul when Gerard Sylvio Chouinard, 71, of Biddeford, passed away on Dece. 15, 2020.

He was born July 6th, 1949, the seventh child of Sylvio and Lucille Martel Chouinard.

He attended St. Andre’s grammar school and graduated from St. Louis High School in 1969.

He worked at Humpy Dumpy for 30 years and for White Star Laundry for two years before becoming disabled.

He spent many hours reading, doing crosswords, playing on his computer and made sure he watched Mass on a daily basis. He loved watching his sports, especially NASCAR.

He was predeceased by: his mother and father; his sister Noella Vire, and sister Madeleine Grover.

He is survived by: his siblings, Lilian Sweetster of Clear Water, Florida, Paulette Provencal (Ronald) of Kittery, Maine, Andre Chouinard (Gail) of Montreal, Canada, and Yvette Chouinard, his caregiver of Biddeford, Maine; brother-in-law Louis Vire and brother-in-Llaw Albert Grover; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00p.m. on Tuesday December 22nd, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

The family would like to thank all the staff members at New England Rehab in Portland, Maine for their exceptional care of our brother Gerard. He loved them all.

Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

