BIDDEFORD – David E. Presby, 77, of Hill Street, passed away Dec. 29, 2020 at the Maine Medical Center in Portland after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Biddeford Sept. 24, 1943, the son of Harold and Evelyn LaPointe Presby. David attended local schools and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and with the Maine National Guard for over 20 years. After his service to his country, he worked as a policeman and then as a machinist for General Dynamics (Saco Defense).

David enjoyed football and coaching baseball. He enjoyed traveling, moose hunting, playing cards, going to dances and spending time with his grandchildren. David was always up for a laugh.

David was a member of Saco Valley Credit Union where he served on the board of directors and a chairman of the board.

He is predeceased by his first wife, Rose Marie Presby; a son Dana Presby; a granddaughter, Jenna; and a stepson, Kyle Scribner.

Survivors include his wife of 15 years, Deena Presby of Biddeford; two sons, David Presby of China and wife Michelle, and Robert Presby of Buxton and wife Jessica, two daughters, Pamela Presby of Scarborough and significant other Scott Snow and Bethany Kavanagh of Millville, N.J. and husband Derek, two stepdaughters, Nicole Martin and Alisha Scribner; a sister, Evelyn Elliott of Waterboro; 11 grandchildren Sierra, Kyle, Nicholas, Dylan, Lauren, Morgan, Aidan, Matthew, Annalise, Landen and Skylar; and two great-grandchildren, Liam and Sophia and a step-granddaughter, Elizabeth.

Private family services will be held at Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco.

A celebration of his life will be announced in the spring and held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his service.

