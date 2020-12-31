TOPSHAM – Eulsum Ko Kennedy, 90, died Dec. 22, 2020 in Topsham. She was born July 27, 1930 in North Korea.

Eulsum worked at the American Embassy in Seoul, Korea for 12 years. In 1962 she immigrated to the United States and settled in Washington D.C., where she ran a small business. After retiring from her business, she studied art at Montgomery College in Maryland.

Eulsum lived a wonderful life with her husband of 45 years, Dr. Charles Kennedy.

Eulsum is predeceased by her husband; and her son, David.

