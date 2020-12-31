New COVID-19 cases: 702
Total cases: 24,201
New cases, 7-day average: 427
New deaths: 13
Total deaths: 347
Hospitalizations: 177
Total ICU beds: 383
Available ICU beds: 96
Total ventilators: 318
Available ventilators: 226
Alternatives: 443
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Fireworks show in Gorham offers a way to celebrate New Year’s. See the photos
-
Business
Maine’s high court finds aquaculture worker covered by workers’ comp
-
Local & State
Vital statistics
-
The Maine Forecast
The Maine Forecast: A nice New Year’s, then a wintry mix on Saturday
-
Boston Celtics
NBA roundup: Celtics’ Nesmith patiently waiting for chance