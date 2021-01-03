NEW YORK — Bradley Beal had 27 points and 10 rebounds and assisted on Thomas Bryant’s go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left, leading the Washington Wizards to a 123-122 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant missed jumpers on the last possession, dropping the Nets to 3-4 after an 0-2 start.
Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 assists but only five rebounds after recording triple-doubles in his first four games with the Wizards. Bryant finished with 21 points and 14 rebounds as Washington won its second straight after an 0-5 start.
Irving had 30 points and 10 assists for the Nets, while Durant had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
NUGGETS 124, TIMBERWOLVES 109: Jamal Murray scored a season-high 36 points, Nikola Jokic had 19 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for his fourth triple-double of the season, and Denver won at home.
Malik Beasley, the former Denver draft pick traded to the Timberwolves last season, scored a season-high 25 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves lost their fourth straight game without Karl-Anthony Towns, who is out because of a left wrist dislocation.
LAKERS 108, GRIZZLIES 94: LeBron James had 22 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, Anthony Davis added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Los Angeles won the opener of a two-game set in Memphis.
