PORTLAND – Philis Sara Eastman, AKA Philis Cook Seward, a country girl city Mom, passed Dec. 26, 2020. She’s the daughter of Fannie Leora Bowley and Philip Chester Eastman, stepdaughter to Wilfred Harold Bosworth.

She is predeceased by two brothers, Chester Harry Eastman and Philip Chester Eastman Jr.

She graduated from Fryeburg Academy in 1943 and the Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary in 1947. Mom was a nurse her entire life.

She married Dana Edward Cook in 1953, and raised three boys, Philip Dana Cook, Edward Brian Cook (deceased 1994) and Timothy Wilfred Cook. Philis was blessed with four granddaughters and 11 great-grandchildren.

Later married to James R. Seward in 1970 and later lived in Portland quietly by herself.

A celebration for Mom will be held in the summer of 2021.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous