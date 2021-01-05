CAMDEN
The Poets Corner kicks off 2021
Author Natalie Goldberg will read on The Poets Corner at 4 p.m. Sunday to kick off the new year.
Goldberg is the author of 15 books including the best-seller “Writing Down the Bones” and the recently released “Three Simple Lines: A Writer’s Pilgrimage Into the Heart and Homeland of Haiku.” She will be joined by five accomplished writers, including Carolyn Cervantes Antonio, Dara Kalima, Armely Matas, Dorotea Mendoza and Aomawa Shields.
To register or for more details, go to ThePoetsCorner.org/events.
The Poets Corner is based in midcoast Maine, and hosts virtual readings on the second Sunday of each month.
The Poets Corner also is taking poetry and short prose submissions for its Feb. 14 Valentine’s Day reading “An Open Call for LOVE.” Send submissions to [email protected] until Jan. 31. Submissions must be between 100-500 words with a preference for humor over sentimentality, but all forms are welcome.
BRUNSWICK
Get Fit for free at People Plus in January
People Plus is offering free exercise classes in January. Classes are available in person or online.
The center offers a dozen fitness classes each week, from Zumba to Tai Chi. All instructor-led courses cost $5 per session via Zoom. Can’t make the class? Visit the video library of classes and presentations on the website under the Free Videos tab. These are free and open to the public.
For more details, call 729-0757 or visit peopleplusmaine.org.
