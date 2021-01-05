WATERBORO – Arlene J, Croteau, 77, of Logan Circle passed away Saturday Jan. 2, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Revere, Mass. Jan. 1, 1944, the daughter of Frank and Flora Voss Boyle. Arlene attended local Massachusetts schools and graduated from Revere High School. The family then lived in Saugus, Mass. and moved to Waterboro in 1994. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, going to lunch, bargain shopping and watching bands play music. She was predeceased by her husband Albert; and a son Ernie Croteau.Survivors include two sons Brian Croteau of Springvale and wife Dawn and Kevin Croteau of Waterboro. Private family arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home 13 Portland Road Buxton are entrusted with her services. Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com ﻿, 77, of Logan Circle passed away Saturday Jan. 2, 2020 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. She was born in Revere, Mass. Jan. 1, 1944, the daughter of Frank and Flora Voss Boyle. Arlene attended local Massachusetts schools and graduated from Revere High School. The family then lived in Saugus, Mass. and moved to Waterboro in 1994. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, going to lunch, bargain shopping and watching bands play music. She was predeceased by her husband Albert; and a son Ernie Croteau.Survivors include two sons Brian Croteau of Springvale and wife Dawn and Kevin Croteau of Waterboro. Private family arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home 13 Portland Road Buxton are entrusted with her services. Condolences may be posted to http://www.dcpate.com ﻿

Guest Book