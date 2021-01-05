KENNEBUNK – Todd Wallis, 85, succumbed to the coronavirus at his residence in Huntington Common, Kennebunk, on New Year’s Day, 2021. Born April 25, 1936, he was the third child of Lloyd and Alma Todd Wallis of Winchester, Mass.

He attended local schools and graduated from Winchester High School in 1952, then spent a year at UMaine. Deciding to follow his muse, he transferred to the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

In 1956 he married Janet Easton, also of Winchester. A year later, he left his fulltime job in the Office of Publication at Washington State College to enlist in the army. His tour included 2 and 1/2 years in the Signal Corps in Karlsruhe, Germany. His daughter, Carolyn (Lyn Holden Mack) was born in Heidelberg. 14 years later, daughter Julia Todd was born and further brightened our lives.

Upon his discharge he worked at Sanborn Co. in Waltham, Mass., Goodhue and Gunther Advertising in No. Hampton, NH, and Lyons Advertising in Attleboro Falls, Mass., the last as creative director. He then started his own agency which flourished for 11 years, after which he freelanced at several large Boston agencies. He was a former member of the Attleboro Rotary Club, the Attleboro Chamber of Commerce, and served as a Director of the Annawan Council of Boy Scouts. He attended the Second Congregational Church while living in the Attleboros.

Todd was a person of consummate creativity – in art, writing, and music. He had his own band in high school. He wrote beautiful letters of sympathy and poems to special people. His art was widely admired and his commissioned work includes beloved portraits of pets, people, renderings of homes, commercial buildings, boats, even a motorcycle.

In 1936 Todd’s parents built a seaside cottage at Drakes Island, part of Wells. From the age of one, he loved the ocean, the community and all the fun times at the “Little House.” He and Jan moved to York in 1999 to be closer to their second home. After seven years, they again moved to Kennebunk, enjoying their neighborhood and the proximity to the cottage.

Todd was an avid skier, tennis player, a varsity hockey player, and captain of the golf team at WHS. He continued to watch tennis on TV into his last days. Not to be forgotten was his love for all creatures great and small. Many cats (including Tyler, most recently) and two dogs (Hollie the collie, and Patches) graced our household over the decades.

Todd was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Carol Wallis Cook. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Janet Wallis; daughter Lyn Holden Mack and Jim of Mesa, Ariz., daughter Julie Maneikis and John of Byfield, Mass.; grandchildren Andrew Holden and Jennifer of Queen Creek, Ariz., Mark Holden and Priscilla Ramos of Chandler, Ariz., Sophie Easton Maneikis and Henry Todd Maneikis, both of Byfield, Mass.; and two great- granddaughters, Kyleigh and Reagan Holden of Arizonia. Todd is also survived by his revered older brother, Lloyd “Ted” Wallis and his wife Barbara Wallis, of Cheshire, Conn.; and several nieces and a nephew. And of course, by his furry companion, his cat, Tyler.

There will be a celebration of life later in the spring when it is safe to do so. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco Maine is entrusted with his services.

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks that you consider a donation to:

Drakes Island Improvement Association Memorial Fund or: Laudholm Trust Memorial Gift or:

Animal Welfare Society

﻿

