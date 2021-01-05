John D. Moore 1930 – 2020 MONSON – John D. Moore died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at his residence in Monson at 90 years old, surrounded by his son, daughter and son-in-law. John was born Jan. 7, 1930, in Topsham to Walter Moore and Mary Jane St. Onge Moore. He attended school in Topsham and was a lifelong member of the Brunswick / Topsham community. On Jan. 30,1949 he married Rose Anne Plourde. She died Jan. 13, 2019. They had been married 69 years. Mr. Moore worked for 49 years as a Parts and Service Managers at Ford Dealerships in Brunswick, Yarmouth, Augusta and Dover Foxcroft. After his retirement he held many part time jobs including resident caretaker for many around Brunswick and a maintenance person for SAD 75. John enjoyed traveling the back roads of Maine with his wife and children. He especially enjoyed the Monson area, roots to his ancestors. He was a true family man and dedicated his time to assisting others. His house was often filled with family, friends and neighbors. John’s sense of humor was rival to none and he worked hard to support his family, always putting their needs above his own. John is survived by his son David Moore and his wife Holly Moore of North Yarmouth and his daughter Sharon Moore and her husband James Taylor of Lewiston; six grandchildren Nicole Jennison, Mark Jennison and wife Megan, Matthew Simmons and wife Teresa, David Moore and wife Eva, Sarah Moore Derick and husband Jay; and by two great-grandchildren Dustin and Jonathan Simmons. He was predeceased by two daughters, Mary Jane on Feb. 6, 2020 and Kathleen on Dec. 16, 2005. A private service will be held. Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St., Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Guest Book