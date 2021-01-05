PORTLAND – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my husband, our father and grandfather, Dominic Anthony Aceto, “Dickie”, 92, of Portland. He died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Dec. 29, 2020. Born Nov. 15, 1928, in Portland, he was the eldest son of twelve children of Vincenzo James Aceto and Josephine Antoinette Addario who emigrated from Lettomanopello, Abbruzzo, Italy.Dominic reveled in his Italian heritage growing up in the center of the Little Italy neighborhood in Portland on Newbury Street. Stories of mischief and fun escapades filled his childhood. Dedicated to Little Italy, Dominic along with his sons and neighbors adored preparing foods for the annual St. Peter’s Bizarre. He was a lifelong member of the Italian Heritage Club where he enjoyed singing his heart out at family celebrations to Frank Sinatra’s “I Did It My Way” and “Maggie’s Back in Town”.He worked long days and nights on Portland’s waterfront and assisted his father as a cobbler at the Shoe Hospital at Morrills Corner. Dominic was stationed in Germany with the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1953. Dominic believed that he married the smartest and prettiest girl from Gorham’s Corner, Margaret Gertrude O’Brien – they began a family of seven daughters and two sons. The family moved to a large home on Read Street in 1964. Family gatherings soon filled this house with fond memories. Among the favorites was Sunday spaghetti dinner with Dominic’s mother and father (Nonor and Papa). In addition to his parents, Dominic was predeceased by his most loving daughter Janet; his siblings Jenny Tabb, Mary Aceto (baby), Mary Williams, Frances Conley, Irene Aceto and Anthony Aceto; and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, his Irish Rose. Together they raised their nine children, Cathleen (Robert Reardon), Maureen (Thomas Peters), Janet (John Shannon) Marijo (Joseph Hamilton), Ann Marie (Kevin Rogers), Dominic Aceto, Anthony Aceto (Stacy Bolduc), Julie Aceto and Joleen (Richard Segal); 13 grandchildren, Jessica Shannon (Russ Boisvert), Christina Hamilton (Kevin Lee), Todd Shannon, Joseph Hamilton, Jonathan Hamilton, Jenna Segal (Joseph Flynn), Adriana Aceto (Noah Liebel), Kayla Segal (Adam Routhier), Brian Reardon, Joseph Dubail, Ella Dubail and Margaret and Emma Aceto; and eight great- grandchildren, Erik Boisvert, Leif Boisvert, Sophia Segal, Declan Lee, Cameron Lee, Nolan Segal, Donnie Hamilton and Maeve Routhier. Also surviving are siblings, Dana Pardue, Anna Flaherty, Theresa Joy, Gloria Stewart and Joseph Aceto. Dominic wishes to be remembered for his devotion to his loving wife and family. The family would like to thank Dr. William Ross Wadland, MD, the Gosnell House and Northern Light Health for their care and compassion given to Dominic. Special thanks to Fred, Holly and Stacy of Northern Light Health for all of their support to Dominic and his family over the years. Services at this time will be private but a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Dickie’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook. ﻿Salute!﻿In lieu of flowers,donations in the name of Dominic A. Acetomay be made to:St. Jude’s Children’sHospitals501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105 or :The Leukemia ResearchFoundation191 Waukegan Rd.Suite 105Northfield, IL 60093

Guest Book