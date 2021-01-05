Charlotte Bourret Hart 1936 – 2020 CUMBERLAND – On Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 Charlotte Bourrett Hart, 84, of Cumberland passed away peacefully at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with her children by her side. She passed away from natural causes. Charlotte was born on Sept. 4, 1936 and grew up in West Newfield. She also lived in Wrentham and Franklin, Mass., and graduated high school from Dean Academy in Franklin, in 1952. Charlotte graduated from the University of Maine at Orono in June of 1957 with high distinction. She majored in English and was a member of Delta Delta Delta, Phi Kappa Phi, and Phi Beta Kappa. Charlotte was an English teacher at Brunswick High School from September 1957 to June 1960 where she met her husband, Robert E. Hart whom she married on August 2, 1959. After Carolyn, their first child, was born in September of 1960, she became a homemaker and took care of her two children at their home in Brunswick. Her son Larry was born in April of 1963. When she returned to work, she resumed her career at the Brunswick Area Chamber of Commerce/United Way office in February 1976 until December of 1980. In January of 1981, Charlotte went back into education as an associate teacher of social studies at Brunswick Junior High School, where she stayed until 1996. After retiring from teaching, she worked part time at the Bowdoin College Athletic Department, in the field house for 11 years. Charlotte was a member of the First Parish Church in Brunswick for many years. She was a member of the choir and a Sunday school teacher. Most recently she was a member of the Congregational Church, Cumberland, UCC. Charlotte liked sports. In high school she played field hockey, basketball, and tennis. She also loved it when her brother and his friends let her in on their baseball games while growing up. Charlotte’s love of sports hit its peak in 1970 when she picked up a golf club, and she was immediately an addict of the game. She was a member of the Brunswick Golf Club from 1970 to 2002. Charlotte never wanted to let on how good she was and did not want to hold up others. While learning she would go out to the course at 5 a.m. and get nine holes in before getting home and getting her kids to school. She became very adept at the game and her handicap was a low of 15. She shot an 80 as her personal best. The highlight of her competitive golfing days was winning the Southern Maine Women’s Golf Association Metropolitan, with good friends Gail Smith, Pat Warren, and Harriet York, all members of the Brunswick Golf club. Charlotte also loved to hike. On her 9th birthday she told her father she wanted to climb a mountain. She and her family climbed Mt. Chocorua in New Hampshire every year on her birthday until the age of 23. Before her passing, Charlotte told her children she was at peace and had very many blessings in her life. She valued the meaning of Christmas as she loved seeing friends during holidays, and cherished her family getting together above all else. Her most fond holiday memory was a Christmas Eve candle light service, in particular, the services from her childhood at the West Newfield Congregational Church. Charlotte is survived by her children, a daughter Carolyn Hart Favreau and her husband James Favreau of Cumberland, and her son Larry Hart and his wife Lisa Hart of Windham; one brother, Bill Bourret and his wife Kay of Rolla, Mo.; three grandchildren, Peter Favreau, Eric Favreau and Elizabeth Hart; and three great-grandchildren, Sylvia and Miles Favreau and Carter Hart. Charlotte is predeceased by her husband, Robert E. Hart; and her parents, Mina Harrison Bourret and Joseph Eugene Bourret. There will be a small private service on Jan. 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. The service will be streamed for public viewing on the Cumberland Congregational Church website. http://www.cumberlanducc.org. There will also be a private burial service followed by a celebration of life and gathering of family and friends in the summer of 2021. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, Hospice of Southern Maine or Rescue Charlie’s Friends or an animal rescue of your choice.

