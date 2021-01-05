BELGRADE – Lewis J. Haycock, formerly of Westbrook, left us to enter into the gates of heaven on Dec. 29, 2020 at the age of 65. He was born on August 21, 1955 in Portland. He was a son of the late Walter and Yvonne (Leighton) Haycock McInnis. Lewis is survived by his siblings, Wally Haycock III and wife Theresa of Florida, Rose Fraser and husband Douglas of Belgrade, Bonne Wheeler of Hallowell, Daniel Haycock of Portland, and his half-sister Cheryl Serfes and husband Jeffery of Buxton; as well as many nieces and nephews who Lewy loved dearly and they all loved him equally. He was also a brother of the late Marzilla Haycock, who passed away in November 1965.He was a social Butterfly and was so loved by many. He worked at Goodwill for many years and volunteered at soup kitchens. Lew loved to dance and loved his music, especially Elvis. Our family wishes to thank Maine General Hospice of Augusta and Waterville for their excellent care for Lewy, he called them his sweet hearts. There will be a graveside service in May, 2021, with a celebration of life to follow. Please visit http://www.AdvantagePortland.com to sign Lewis’ guestbook and leave memories and condolences for the family.

Guest Book