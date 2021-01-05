SACO – Howard M. Lehrer, 78, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020 at Seal Rock Healthcare Facility in Saco. He had suffered for many years with Lewy body Dementia and finally with COVID-19.

Howard was born and raised in The Bronx, N.Y. and graduated from Hunter College of New York and then Columbia University, where he received his Master’s Degree in Social Work.

Howard moved to Maine in 1971. He was a licensed marriage and family therapist, who worked at several mental health facilities over the years before opening his own successful private practice, Counseling Services of Scarborough.

Howard was an avid reader and very active all of his adult life. He and his wife Ellen enjoyed cross country skiing, down hill skiing, snowshoeing, kayaking, and especially walking. They walked miles daily, sometimes covering 20 miles in a day. Their retirement plan was to walk marathons held around the country.

Howard leaves behind Ellen Gottlieb, his wife of 47 years; his two beloved children, Debra Genender of Saco and her husband Joe and Stacey Domanico of Hackettstown, N.J. and husband Ed; and his very special grandchildren Sabrina 18 and Logan 15.

There will be no services held for Howard during this time of COVID but we are planning on having a small memorial service in the summer months.

We want to extend thanks to the staff of Seal Rock for their care and kindness, to Beacon Hospice and Dr. Berman. They all provided much needed comfort for Howard as well as to our family. Also to Mike Lambert, his personal caregiver, who cared for Howard for so many years that it felt like he was part of our family.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider:

Beacon Hospice Care

52 Atlantic Place

Suite B-50

South Portland, ME 04106

