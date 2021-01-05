Cecile Moens Wilson 1929 – 2020 PALM BAY, Fla. – Cecile Moens Wilson, 91, of Rhum Cove, 5011 Dixie Hwy NE, Palm Bay, Fla. died on Dec. 28, 2020 at Vitas Healthcare Inpatient Unit at Rockledge, Fla. She was born in Brunswick, Maine on July 21, 1929, the daughter of Francois and Alice Richards Moens. She was educated in Maine schools. She was a communicant at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Palm Bay. She was married to the late Charles Herbert Kilbride of Brunswick and the late Robert H. Wilson of Palm Bay. She retired in 1998 as Chief Financial Officer of Viplex Corporation, a manufacturing company based in Melbourne, Fla., co-founded by her late husband Robert Wilson. She was an active member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Brunswick, and St. Johns Credit Union both locally and statewide, and she was also a member of the Brunswick Recreation Commission for four years. She was an instructor of Dale Carnegie Courses in Maine, Maryland and Florida, worked for IBM at SAGE in Topsham, Maine and Kingston, N.Y. She taught at Portland Business College and worked in the office of the Verney Corporation and Senter’s Store. She also served as the President of the Rhum Cove Condominium Association in Palm Bay for two years. She enjoyed flying her own plane, playing tennis, singing in the church choir and the Golden Tones, and travelling world-wide. Surviving is her sister Jeanne Labonte of Chicopee, Mass.; many nieces and nephews; five stepchildren Janet Martinez of Douglasville, Ga., Dolores Adkins and Barbara Lane of Virginia Beach, Va., Linda Strauss of Rockville, Md., and Stephanie Boucher of Harpswell, Maine; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Mass is planned for a later date at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Palm Bay and internment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg, Va., next to her beloved husband Robert. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.FountainheadFuneralHome.com for the Wilson family. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church School Scholarship Fund 37 Pleasant St. Brunswick ME 04011 or: your local American Heart Association

Guest Book