BUXTON – John William Vedral III, 56, of Buxton, passed away at Maine Medical Center on Jan. 1, 2021.

John leaves behind his loving wife Lorraine; children, Julia, Emily and her partner Joe Sawyer, and John IV; parents Kathleen and John Vedral; sister Cathleen McCormick and husband Thomas, brother Stephen and wife Dawn, sister Stephanie Muska and husband Mark; in-laws Nancy and Clinton Daggett; close friends Joe and Heather McGrath; and nieces and nephews.

John was a man for all seasons. Always willing to lend a hand to anyone that may need it. An engineering graduate of Boston University, an entrepreneur owning and operating numerous businesses including Mainely Web and an online publisher of BuxtonNews.com, a true outdoorsman, a fixer & repairer of almost anything, an encyclopedic mind, a volunteer and board member of The Maine Military Museum and Learning Center, a former state representative, and MOST of all a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was loved and respected by everyone that had the honor of knowing him. He will be forever loved and missed.

Services private.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

Donations may be made in John’s name to the:

Military Museum

50 Peary Terrace

South Portland, ME 04106

Guest Book