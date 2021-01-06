FALMOUTH –

Irene Bresnick Silin, of Falmouth, formerly of Newton, Mass., passed away on Dec. 29, 2020. She was 91 years old.

Irene was born on June 12, 1929 to Dr. Barnet and Clara (Dashever) Bresnick and was raised in Mattapan, Mass. Her father was one of the original L Street Brownies (polar bears) of South Boston. Dr. Bresnick graduated from Harvard Dental School and practiced dentistry in Mattapan where Irene spent her youth.

Irene received her Bachelors degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and her Masters degree from Simmons College Graduate School of Social Work. At College she was the president of her Sorority and active in college life. She travelled across Europe with college friends, having the adventure of a lifetime. After graduation, she worked in the field of social work.

Irene married Morton Sheldon Silin of Brookline, Mass. in 1951 and moved to Newton, Mass. Morton, a graduate of Boston University, was one of the principals in Silin Manufacturing, a successful maker of women’s apparel. Once married, Irene had two children and dedicated herself to them. She later selflessly cared for her aging parents who both came to live at the Hebrew Senior Life in Roslindale, Mass. Irene did not let a day pass without visiting them.

In 2014 Irene and Mort moved to Oceanview in Falmouth to live out the rest of their retirement years. In Maine, they spent time with their son, daughter-in-law and grandson who lived close by and especially enjoyed boating with them on Casco Bay and staying with them on Chebeague Island where they have a summer home. Irene also enjoyed visiting with her daughter and son-in-law and their family both in Massachusetts and in their home on Cape Cod where they have a summer residence.

Irene delighted in travel. One of the highlights was a trip to Kenya that had many memorable moments, including a rare encounter with the now endangered cheetah. She played tennis and bridge and was an active knitter and reader. As a younger woman, she was a skier and enjoyed time at her ski condominium at Loon Mountain in New Hampshire. Irene was happiest spending time with her family. She especially took pleasure in following the many accomplishments of her grandchildren and great- grandchildren.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, who is 93; and by her two children and their spouses, Sheryl and Mark Perechocky of Wellesley, Mass. and Steven Silin and Diane Lukac of South Freeport, Maine. She was the proud grandmother to three grandchildren, David (and Miriam) and Andrew (and Salma) Perechocky and Jonathan Silin; and seven great-grandchildren.

Private graveside services were held in Massachusetts.

