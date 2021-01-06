BAR MILLS – Albert “Poochie” C. Pease, 83, passed away at Mercy Hospital on Jan. 3, 2021 after a period of declining health. He was born in Hollis on Aug. 8, 1937, a son of the late Frank and Jean (Cote) Pease.

After graduating from S.D. Hanson High School, Poochie went on to serve in the United States Air Force.

Through out his life, he worked as a very skilled welder. He worked for Pratt and Whitney, Portland Copper and retired from Douglas Brothers.

Poochie will always be remembered as a likeable person who enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Everyone loved him and it was not uncommon for him to be seen sitting in his barn talking with friends and waving at the cars going by. He lived his life by the saying he had in his yearbook- “As merry as the day is long”

He also enjoyed fishing, hunting – especially for turkey, camping and being in the outdoors in general.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Alice (Woodman) Pease and his brother, Frank Pease.

Poochie is survived by his stepchildren, Jennifer Gaynor of Buxton, Deborah Bennett of Dayton, Kathryn Hanna of Buxton and Harry Short of Gorham; sister, Shirley Mains of Standish; 11 step grandchildren; and many stepgreat-grandchildren; and stepgreat-great-grandchildren.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday Jan. 9, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Please be mindful of COVID restrictions including mask wearing both inside and outside the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring at South Buxton Cemetery beside his wife Alice.

