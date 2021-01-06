SANFORD – Patricia Ann McDaniel gained her angel wings on Dec. 21, 2020. In her own special way, she let us know that family was there waiting for her.

Pat always was the leader, strong, brave and out spoken. She always ready to lend a helping, loving and caring hand to anyone. Whether planting flowers or watching humming birds out the window she was always in awe of everything around her. If you were hurting, she could sense it and would let you know to suck it up buttercup, her special way of telling you tomorrow is a new day. She believed in “remember yesterday, live today and dream for tomorrow”.

Pat spent many years as an active Girl Scout leader and she could cook anything over an open campfire. Lots of nights the house was full of girls awaiting their next adventure. She was also an active member of the VFW in Sanford right up until her passing. She loved the meat raffles and Bingo games and honoring all those who served to preserve our freedom. She cherished her time with her 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents Clarence and Dorothy; brother Kenneth and sister Cindy.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years Carlton; two sons Michael and wife Sandra, Carl and wife Michelle, a daughter Vicky and husband Thomas; two bothers Richard and wife Connie and William and wife Chris and two sisters Donna and husband David and Cheryl and husband Richard; as well as many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to send a compassionate and heartfelt thank you to Pat’s hospice nurse Mike for treating our Mom like his own.

Due to the current epidemic a private service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the:

VFW in Sanford

