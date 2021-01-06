VENICE, Fla. – Stuart “Stu” Small, 75, of Venice, Fla. and Falmouth, Maine passed away the morning of Jan. 1, 2021. He was born July 7, 1945 to Arthur and Frances Small.

In 1963 he graduated from Morse High School in Bath and then earned his business degree at the University of Maine in Portland. He served two years in the U.S. Naval Reserves, upon his discharge, he married the love of his life, Cindy L. Stuart. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

He was the owner of Coyne Sign Co, Inc for many years. Several of his signs are still prominent throughout the state. He later went on to start with his wife, Super Scoops Ice Cream in Falmouth. They together, year after year, assembled an amazing staff of employees. They both have said many times, those employees were responsible for their success. He relished those quick reunions as they came back for visits. As he often said, “they feel like our grandchildren.”

He was a past member of the Portland Rotary Club, Portland Lodge of Elks, the National Association of Accountants, and many more professional organizations.

He enjoyed his family and especially his grandchildren. Watching their sporting events and school activities gave him such a sense of pride. He also enjoyed boating and fishing. He loved to travel throughout the United States, especially in their RV.

He is survived by his loving wife Cindy and their two children of whom he was extremely proud. His son, Mark and his dear wife Jenn and their twin children, Zachary and Madelyn of Falmouth, his daughter, Susan and her husband Rob and their two daughters, Piper and Allison of Chesapeake, Va. He is also survived by his brother, Art in Ocala, Fla.

A private burial service will be held. A public memorial will be held the first week of August 2021 when Stu’s family and friends can gather in Maine to celebrate his life. Interment will be in the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Fla.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions can be

made to the:

Falmouth Food Bank

Falmouth, Maine

